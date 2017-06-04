Log Better. Solve Problems Faster.
Ditch your noisy, hard-to-use logs
Timber automatically enhances your logs through our libraries and integrations. Converting them from messy, hard-to-use, raw text to rich, useful, clean events.
I, [2017-06-04T18:04:53.653812 #42348] INFO -- : [my.host.com] [df88dbaa-50fd-4178-85d7-d66279ea33b6] [192.32.23.12] [bfa8242cd9733bf0211e334be203f0d0] Started GET "/" for 127.0.0.1 at 2012-03-10 14:28:14 +0100
Structured logging meets readability
Developers read their logs. Timber's thoughtful presentation gives you the power of structured logs without sacrificing readability.
Do more with your logs
Structured data, events, context, timings, metrics? We've got you covered.
Log it
1 2 3
# Log normally in your app. Timber is a drop-in # replacement for your existing logger. logger.info("Hello world")
1 2 3
Timber.with_context(job: { id: 4652235 }) do # ...execute the job and log as usual end
1 2 3
# Optionally log structured data logger.warn("Payment rejected", payment_rejected: { customer_id: "xdb523dc" })
Query it
"Hello World"
job.id:4652235
payment_rejected.customer_id:xdb523dc
Features every developer needs
Modern Dashboard
Our lightning fast and flexible log dashboard allows you to solve problems faster.
Real-Time Tailing
Real-time log tailing let's you know the current state of your app without the delay.
Fast searching and filtering
Search and filter logs by user, request ID, or any other context. Filtering out the noise quickly -- higher productivity.
Clickable Logs
Clicking logs in Timber reveals valuable metadata and context. Never get caught lacking the data you need.
Up to 6 month retention
Most services keep your logs for 2-4 weeks, we offer up to 6 months, opening the door to analytics and trend analysis.
1 Line Installers
Install timber in less than a minute with our single command installers. No agents or special APIs; just simple logging.