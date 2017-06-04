Ditch your noisy, hard-to-use logs

Timber automatically enhances your logs through our libraries and integrations. Converting them from messy, hard-to-use, raw text to rich, useful, clean events.

I, [2017-06-04T18:04:53.653812 #42348] INFO -- : [my.host.com] [df88dbaa-50fd-4178-85d7-d66279ea33b6] [192.32.23.12] [bfa8242cd9733bf0211e334be203f0d0] Started GET "/" for 127.0.0.1 at 2012-03-10 14:28:14 +0100

HTTP Requests

Automatic logging of important HTTP request/response information.

Exceptions

Automatically capture exceptions and view stack traces.

User Context

Always know which user generated which log with automatic user context.

Structured logging meets readability

Developers read their logs. Timber's thoughtful presentation gives you the power of structured logs without sacrificing readability.

Do more with your logs

Structured data, events, context, timings, metrics? We've got you covered.

Log it

1
2
3
  # Log normally in your app. Timber is a drop-in
  # replacement for your existing logger.
  logger.info("Hello world")

1
2
3
  Timber.with_context(job: { id: 4652235 }) do
    # ...execute the job and log as usual
  end

1
2
3
  # Optionally log structured data
  logger.warn("Payment rejected",
    payment_rejected: { customer_id: "xdb523dc" })

Query it

"Hello World"
job.id:4652235
payment_rejected.customer_id:xdb523dc

Features every developer needs

  • Modern Dashboard

    Modern Dashboard

    Our lightning fast and flexible log dashboard allows you to solve problems faster.

  • Real-Time Tailing

    Real-Time Tailing

    Real-time log tailing let's you know the current state of your app without the delay.

  • Fast searching and filtering

    Fast searching and filtering

    Search and filter logs by user, request ID, or any other context. Filtering out the noise quickly -- higher productivity.

  • Clickable Logs

    Clickable Logs

    Clicking logs in Timber reveals valuable metadata and context. Never get caught lacking the data you need.

  • Up to 6 month retention

    Up to 6 month retention

    Most services keep your logs for 2-4 weeks, we offer up to 6 months, opening the door to analytics and trend analysis.

  • 1 Line Installers

    1 Line Installers

    Install timber in less than a minute with our single command installers. No agents or special APIs; just simple logging.

Get set up in seconds.
Get back to focusing on your app.

Getting set up is effortless, our installers make getting started as easy as running one command.